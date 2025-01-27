Delhi's Water Crisis: Political Showdown Intensifies

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday leveled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming they are resorting to desperate measures as a historic defeat looms in the upcoming Assembly elections.

At a press conference, Atishi accused the BJP of deliberately disrupting the capital's water supply, alleging that Haryana is responsible for pouring industrial waste into the Yamuna to sway public sentiment.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal echoed similar accusations, asserting that BJP's actions were tantamount to endangering public health, as high ammonia levels in the Yamuna have crippled water treatment facilities. The political climate ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls remains charged with these serious claims.

