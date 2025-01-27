Left Menu

Putin and Trump's Anticipated Encounter: Signs of Diplomacy or Delay?

The Kremlin has not received any signals from the U.S. regarding a potential meeting between President Putin and President Trump. Both sides appear willing, but further time is needed to arrange talks. Key discussion points would include the Ukraine war and energy prices, which are priorities for the new U.S. administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:16 IST
Putin and Trump's Anticipated Encounter: Signs of Diplomacy or Delay?
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI

The Kremlin announced on Monday that it has not yet received any communication from the United States concerning a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized Russia's readiness to arrange such an encounter.

Peskov highlighted that the United States has also indicated its readiness for the meeting, although he noted that some time might be required to organize it. This statement comes amid discussions on key issues including the Ukraine war and fluctuating energy prices.

President Putin previously expressed the need for talks with Trump to address these issues. Meanwhile, Trump, in his initial days in office, labeled the Ukraine conflict as "ridiculous" and conveyed a desire to meet Putin to negotiate an end to the war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025