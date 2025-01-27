Putin and Trump's Anticipated Encounter: Signs of Diplomacy or Delay?
The Kremlin has not received any signals from the U.S. regarding a potential meeting between President Putin and President Trump. Both sides appear willing, but further time is needed to arrange talks. Key discussion points would include the Ukraine war and energy prices, which are priorities for the new U.S. administration.
The Kremlin announced on Monday that it has not yet received any communication from the United States concerning a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized Russia's readiness to arrange such an encounter.
Peskov highlighted that the United States has also indicated its readiness for the meeting, although he noted that some time might be required to organize it. This statement comes amid discussions on key issues including the Ukraine war and fluctuating energy prices.
President Putin previously expressed the need for talks with Trump to address these issues. Meanwhile, Trump, in his initial days in office, labeled the Ukraine conflict as "ridiculous" and conveyed a desire to meet Putin to negotiate an end to the war.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- Trump
- meeting
- Kremlin
- Ukraine
- energy
- negotiation
- diplomacy
- U.S.-Russia
- war
ALSO READ
Industrialist Gautam Adani announces Rs 65,000 crore investment in his group's energy and cement projects in Chhattisgarh: Officials.
North Korean Troops on the Battlefield: A New Era of Warfare in Ukraine
Escalating Conflict: Russian Troops Advance in Ukraine
Transdniestria's Energy Crisis: A Gas Struggle Amid Political Tensions
Kho Kho World Cup Kicks Off: A Blend of Energy and Strategy