Putin and Trump's Anticipated Encounter: Signs of Diplomacy or Delay?

The Kremlin announced on Monday that it has not yet received any communication from the United States concerning a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized Russia's readiness to arrange such an encounter.

Peskov highlighted that the United States has also indicated its readiness for the meeting, although he noted that some time might be required to organize it. This statement comes amid discussions on key issues including the Ukraine war and fluctuating energy prices.

President Putin previously expressed the need for talks with Trump to address these issues. Meanwhile, Trump, in his initial days in office, labeled the Ukraine conflict as "ridiculous" and conveyed a desire to meet Putin to negotiate an end to the war.

