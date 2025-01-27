Political Tug-of-War: The Battle for Raigad's Guardian Minister Post

The battle for Raigad district's guardian minister post is intensifying as Maharashtra minister Bharat Gogawale publicly accuses NCP state president Sunil Tatkare of opposing his candidacy. Gogawale alleges that, despite Shiv Sena's support for Tatkare during the Lok Sabha elections, Tatkare is now working against the party and aligning with opposition leaders.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Ajit Pawar, has dismissed these claims, urging restraint among Shiv Sena leaders. The tussle has put a spotlight on the factional rift within the BJP-led alliance, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis having previously stayed the appointment of NCP minister Aditi Tatkare for the contested post.

NCP spokesperson Suraj Chavan has called for action against Gogawale, accusing him of making baseless statements to disrupt the guardian minister appointment process. He insists that the appointment is a decision made collaboratively by senior alliance leaders, including Fadnavis, Shinde, and Pawar, challenging Gogawale's protest as an affront to their authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)