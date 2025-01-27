Left Menu

Political Rhetoric Intensifies as MP CM Criticizes Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticized the Congress for historical injustices against Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and alleged misuse of the Constitution. Speaking during the 'Jan Kalyan Abhiyan' in Indore, Yadav's comments coincided with the Congress's 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' campaign. Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, countered these claims during a rally in Mhow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:22 IST
Mohan Yadav Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav delivered a scathing critique of the Congress party, accusing it of repeatedly wronging Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and distorting the Constitution he authored. His remarks came during an event in Indore, part of the state's 'Jan Kalyan Abhiyan', amidst a wider political campaign by the Congress dubbed 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan'.

Yadav's timing was notable as Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, launched a rally in Mhow, Ambedkar's birthplace, to promote constitutional integrity. Gandhi accused the BJP-RSS coalition of undermining Ambedkar's contributions, while Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called for unity to protect the Constitution, targeting the well-being of Dalits, tribals, and the poor.

The Chief Minister alleged that the Congress historically sidelined Ambedkar, highlighted by purported electoral maneuvers by Jawaharlal Nehru. Yadav argued that Ambedkar's legacy suffered neglect until posthumously honored by the VP Singh government. The Congress's electoral strategy, Yadav suggested, hinges on leveraging Ambedkar's legacy despite historical grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

