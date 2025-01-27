EU Suspends Visa-Free Travel for Georgian Diplomats

The European Union has made a significant move by suspending visa-free travel for officials from Georgia holding diplomatic passports. This decision, revealed by two diplomats to Reuters, is in direct response to the recent violent crackdown on pro-EU protests within the country.

The suspension specifically targets leading Georgian politicians while deliberately avoiding repercussions for the general populace. The EU ministers had long deliberated on the issue, urging the European Commission to propose a solution since their December meeting. Meanwhile, Georgia's October elections have been tainted by allegations of fraud, adding further tension.

Protest activity intensified following the Georgian government's announcement to suspend EU accession talks until 2028. Anticipating the foreign ministers' meeting, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasized the importance of public initiative in Georgia, stating that the EU has already redirected funds to bolster Georgian civil society efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)