Controversial Appointment: Prakash Mishra's Return to Odisha Politics
Retired IPS officer Prakash Mishra has been appointed advisor to Odisha's Chief Minister, a role equivalent to a cabinet minister, stirring controversy due to his past acrimony with the BJD government. Mishra, who unsuccessfully contested the Cuttack seat as a BJP candidate in 2019, recently gained attention for his memoirs.
Updated: 27-01-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:19 IST
Prakash Mishra, a retired IPS officer and author, has been appointed as an advisor to the Chief Minister of Odisha, drawing a cabinet minister's status.
This appointment comes despite Mishra's controversial past with the state's BJD government during his tenure as DGP.
Mishra's recent memoir, which hints at political controversy, continues to make waves in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
