Maharashtra CM Urges Clarity Amidst Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Investigation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appealed for accuracy and clarity in media reports related to the recent stabbing incident involving Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Fadnavis emphasized that speculative and unverified information should not be presented, as it only adds to the confusion surrounding the case.

The Chief Minister assured the public that the Mumbai Police are conducting a thorough investigation. He mentioned that the Commissioner of Police would soon provide detailed information to the media to dispel any doubts. As part of their inquiry, Mumbai Police have collected blood samples and clothing from Khan to facilitate the investigation.

Earlier this month, Khan faced an assault from an intruder, identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, at his home. The actor sustained stab injuries and was admitted promptly to Lilavati Hospital. Fingerprints found at Khan's residence and three other attempted burglary sites are expected to play a crucial role in resolving the case.

