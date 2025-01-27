AIADMK Rules Out BJP Alliance Ahead of 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has firmly stated that it will not join forces with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. This declaration was made by AIADMK leader D Jayakumar in Chennai, reinforcing the party's independent stance.

Jayakumar, denying prospects of any alliance, remarked, 'It may be the BJP's wish to form an alliance, but AIADMK goes into the 2026 elections with its own strategies, confident of winning on its terms.'

Simultaneously, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin addressed a gathering of over 3,000 new DMK members, encouraging them amid ongoing criticisms of the Dravidian Model. Celebrating DMK's triumph in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Stalin dismissed detractors of their governance model.

