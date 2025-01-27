AIADMK Rules Out BJP Alliance Ahead of 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections
AIADMK's D Jayakumar declared no alliance with BJP for 2026 Tamil Nadu elections. This political assertion was reinforced despite BJP's interest. Simultaneously, DMK's MK Stalin addressed new members, emphasizing the Dravidian Model amidst criticism. DMK's recent electoral success contrasts AIADMK's loss in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
- Country:
- India
The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has firmly stated that it will not join forces with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. This declaration was made by AIADMK leader D Jayakumar in Chennai, reinforcing the party's independent stance.
Jayakumar, denying prospects of any alliance, remarked, 'It may be the BJP's wish to form an alliance, but AIADMK goes into the 2026 elections with its own strategies, confident of winning on its terms.'
Simultaneously, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin addressed a gathering of over 3,000 new DMK members, encouraging them amid ongoing criticisms of the Dravidian Model. Celebrating DMK's triumph in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Stalin dismissed detractors of their governance model.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stalin's DMK Eyes Another Victory Amidst Political Rumours
Global News Highlights: From Political Alliances to Natural Disasters
AIADMK Leader Demands Justice in Hospital Harassment Case
Delhi Elections: Unveiling Political Alliances Amidst Accusations
DMK govt opposed tungsten mining, says TVK chief Vijay; asks why it did not take similar stand on Parandur airport.