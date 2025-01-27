BJP Slams Congress Over 'Anti-Sanatan' Remarks

The political landscape ignited on Monday as the BJP criticized Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his comments regarding BJP leaders taking part in the holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused Kharge of making anti-Sanatan remarks and demanded an apology from both Rahul and Sonia Gandhi.

Kharge's comments coincided with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the Sangam. The Congress president questioned the motives of BJP leaders, suggesting their actions were a spectacle. In response, the BJP asserted that Kharge's remarks hurt millions who revere the Sanatan faith in India.

Amit Malviya, BJP IT department head, further fueled the controversy by alleging that the Congress's comments emanated from the Gandhi family and questioned the party's stance towards Hindus. He suggested that the animosity could endanger the party's future, branding it as a problem for national unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)