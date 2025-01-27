A Battle of Legacy: Blue Jackets and Political Symbolism

A political tussle unfolded in Madhya Pradesh this Monday, centering around the legacy of Babasaheb Ambedkar. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, alongside BJP colleagues, donned dark blue jackets—a hue synonymous with Ambedkar—during an event. This color choice sparked controversy amid tense BJP-Congress relations.

The BJP has downplayed the incident. A spokesperson described the attire's color as an innocuous coincidence lacking any political intent. The 'Jan Kalyan Abhiyan' event, featuring welfare scheme beneficiaries, was the setting for this purportedly coincidental display.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, seized the moment to rally supporters. From Mhow, they accused the BJP-RSS of denigrating Ambedkar and the Constitution. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized unity to protect constitutional values, emphasizing risks to marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)