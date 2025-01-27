On Monday, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte encouraged alliance member states to increase defense budgets beyond the long-standing 2% of national output target, arguing that current challenges demand higher spending. Rutte's remarks were made in Lisbon, accompanied by Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, who reaffirmed Portugal's commitment to achieve the 2% target by 2029, with current spending at 1.5% of GDP.

Rutte emphasized the inadequacy of the decade-old 2% goal in addressing modern threats, urging immediate and increased spending on defense. The alliance is set to discuss potentially raising the target during an upcoming summit in The Hague this summer. This discussion is further fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump's calls for a 5% GDP defense spending goal, a benchmark currently unmet by any NATO member.

The call for enhanced defense budgets comes amid persistent Western allegations against Russia, accused of destabilizing NATO members through various aggressive acts. These include allegations of assassination attempts, cyber attacks, and a prolonged war against Ukraine, which Moscow denies, claiming its military campaigns in Ukraine are solely for national security.

Prime Minister Montenegro also stated Portugal's intention to expedite meeting the 2% spending target, conditioned on increased defense investment without compromising its small budget surplus.

