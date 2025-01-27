Kejriwal Highlights AAP's Welfare Model Amidst Delhi Polls

With the Delhi polls looming, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has strategically highlighted his Baniya caste at public rallies, using it as a credential to assure voters about the funding for his promised welfare schemes.

The former chief minister, addressing crowds in Palam, Matiala, and Bijwasan, emphasized AAP's governance model and responded to scrutiny surrounding the feasibility of their free electricity, water, education, and healthcare initiatives.

Kejriwal positioned the AAP as the party of common people, contrasting it with the BJP's alleged catering to the wealthy. He claimed the BJP intends to dismantle AAP's welfare schemes if it gains power in the upcoming elections.

