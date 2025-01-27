Left Menu

Kejriwal Highlights AAP's Welfare Model Amidst Delhi Polls

With less than 10 days before Delhi elections, Arvind Kejriwal emphasized his Baniya caste to assure voters of his financial expertise. He contrasted AAP's welfare-focused governance with BJP's policies, urging support for ongoing free facilities. Kejriwal promised continued household benefits, while BJP aims to halt them if elected.

Arvind Kejriwal
With the Delhi polls looming, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has strategically highlighted his Baniya caste at public rallies, using it as a credential to assure voters about the funding for his promised welfare schemes.

The former chief minister, addressing crowds in Palam, Matiala, and Bijwasan, emphasized AAP's governance model and responded to scrutiny surrounding the feasibility of their free electricity, water, education, and healthcare initiatives.

Kejriwal positioned the AAP as the party of common people, contrasting it with the BJP's alleged catering to the wealthy. He claimed the BJP intends to dismantle AAP's welfare schemes if it gains power in the upcoming elections.

