Controversy Erupts Over Flag Hoisting in Dungarpur

Barmer MP Rajkumar Roat has called for action against a school in Dungarpur district for replacing the national flag with a saffron flag on Republic Day. Roat criticized the incident as anti-constitutional and demanded swift administrative intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-01-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 21:54 IST
Barmer MP Rajkumar Roat has sparked a heated debate by demanding action against a school administration in Dungarpur district for hoisting a saffron flag alongside the tricolour on Republic Day. The controversy emerged after Roat shared a picture on social media showing the incident.

In his post, Roat accused the government school in Faloj of sidelining the national flag. He described the act as 'shameful for the country,' emphasizing the importance of respecting the national symbol, especially during significant celebrations like Republic Day.

Roat, urging immediate administrative action, labeled the school's behavior as anti-constitutional. He called for accountability, stressing that such incidents undermine the integrity and unity of the nation. The situation has sparked widespread discussions on the sanctity of national symbols in public institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

