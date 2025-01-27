Punjab Stands United: AAP Condemns Attempted Vandalism of Ambedkar Statue
AAP leaders in Punjab condemned an attempt to vandalise a BR Ambedkar statue in Amritsar. The incident sparked outrage, with arrests made and a strike called by Dalit organizations. The AAP party and Punjab's officials vowed strict action to maintain communal harmony in the state.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 27-01-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 21:57 IST
- Country:
- India
AAP leaders in Punjab have strongly condemned an alleged attempt to vandalise a BR Ambedkar statue in Amritsar, calling it an effort to disrupt communal harmony.
Top party officials, including Aman Arora and Cabinet ministers, visited the site of the incident and promised stringent measures against the accused.
Arrests have been made, and a social media clip of the incident has gone viral, prompting Dalit organizations to call for a strike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ambedkar
- Amritsar
- Punjab
- AAP
- statue
- vandalism
- communal harmony
- arrests
- Dalit organisations
- strike
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Mulayam Singh Yadav Statue at Maha Kumbh
Unveiling of India's Tallest Lord Ram Statue: A Spiritual Marvel
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Venezuela Accuses Opposition of Vandalism
Supreme Court Relieves Mayawati in Statue Spending Case
Supreme Court Clears Mayawati in Elephant Statue Fund Controversy