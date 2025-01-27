Punjab Stands United: AAP Condemns Attempted Vandalism of Ambedkar Statue

AAP leaders in Punjab have strongly condemned an alleged attempt to vandalise a BR Ambedkar statue in Amritsar, calling it an effort to disrupt communal harmony.

Top party officials, including Aman Arora and Cabinet ministers, visited the site of the incident and promised stringent measures against the accused.

Arrests have been made, and a social media clip of the incident has gone viral, prompting Dalit organizations to call for a strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)