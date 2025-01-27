Left Menu

Haryana vs. Kejriwal: Water Allegation Sparks Political Storm

The Haryana government is set to legally challenge AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's accusation that BJP is contaminating Yamuna water, central to Delhi's supply. Kejriwal claims that BJP's actions are politically motivated. The allegations have prompted the Election Commission to request a report on the matter, highlighting rising tensions ahead of Delhi Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government plans to take legal action against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal following his allegation that the state's ruling BJP was deliberately contaminating Yamuna water with harmful substances, according to party sources on Monday.

Kejriwal criticized the BJP for allegedly engaging in 'dirty politics' by attempting to deprive Delhi residents of potable water. The conflict follows Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's accusations that Haryana was discharging industrial waste into the water source critical to Delhi.

In response, a senior BJP official stated Haryana would pursue a court case against Kejriwal and escalate the issue with the Election Commission. Concurrently, the commission has requested a factual report concerning the water quality concerns amid the election atmosphere in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

