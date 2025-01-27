Diplomatic Tensions Averted: US-Colombia Reach Late-Night Agreement

Colombian President Gustavo Petro narrowly avoided economic turmoil through a last-minute agreement with the United States regarding deportation flights. Diplomats from both governments brokered the deal, preventing the enforcement of tariffs and sanctions threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump as part of his immigration crackdown.

The agreement came after a series of tense negotiations, where Colombia eventually decided to accept the deportees. Trump's administration had used the threat of severe financial penalties as leverage, which included raising tariffs on Colombian goods to 50% within a week and imposing treasury, banking, and financial sanctions, potentially crippling Colombia's economy.

Despite the resolution, the Colombian business community remained concerned about the potential repercussions. Colombian exports to the U.S. are significant, with billions involved in oil, coal, coffee, and flowers trade. Meanwhile, many Colombians were left frustrated by the cancellation of U.S. visa appointments, highlighting the human impact of the diplomatic dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)