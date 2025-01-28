Farmers Roll Forward: A Yearly Republic Day Parade of Protest

On Monday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) lauded the nationwide response to its call for tractor, vehicle, and motorcycle parades on the 76th Republic Day. Farmers across various states participated, voicing their frustrations over unmet promises by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

The SKM noted that, while a few states did not participate, impressive rallies took place in Tamil Nadu and Punjab, where farmers used black flags to signal their dissatisfaction. Other states, including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, also witnessed protests organized by SKM affiliates and trade unions.

This year's parade holds historic significance, commemorating the 2021 protests to repeal controversial farm laws. The SKM remains adamant that state assemblies reject the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing, reiterating the farmers' ongoing demand for a fair agricultural policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)