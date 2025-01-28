Left Menu

Farmers Roll Forward: A Yearly Republic Day Parade of Protest

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha praised the national farmer response with tractor parades on Republic Day. Protests across states voiced discontent over unmet farm law promises. SKM emphasized the parade commemorating protest against the repealed farm laws and voiced farmer concerns on the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 00:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) lauded the nationwide response to its call for tractor, vehicle, and motorcycle parades on the 76th Republic Day. Farmers across various states participated, voicing their frustrations over unmet promises by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

The SKM noted that, while a few states did not participate, impressive rallies took place in Tamil Nadu and Punjab, where farmers used black flags to signal their dissatisfaction. Other states, including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, also witnessed protests organized by SKM affiliates and trade unions.

This year's parade holds historic significance, commemorating the 2021 protests to repeal controversial farm laws. The SKM remains adamant that state assemblies reject the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing, reiterating the farmers' ongoing demand for a fair agricultural policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

