Tensions Escalate: Deadly Strikes in the West Bank

Amid rising tensions in the West Bank, an Israeli strike targeted a vehicle in the Nur Shams refugee camp, resulting in two deaths and three injuries, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Another Palestinian was reportedly killed in Qalandiya near Jerusalem, yet details regarding whether the deceased were militants or civilians remain undisclosed. Israeli authorities have confirmed the incident in Nur Shams but have stayed silent on specifics regarding the Qalandiya case.

Violence in the West Bank has surged following Hamas' October 7 attack from Gaza, as the region remains embroiled in conflict over territory claims for a future Palestinian state.

(With inputs from agencies.)