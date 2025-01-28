U.S. Condemns Rebel Assault in DRC's Goma
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed condemnation towards the assault on Goma, the Democratic Republic of Congo's largest city. The attack was conducted by M23 militia rebels, backed by Rwanda. Rubio affirmed U.S. support for the sovereignty of the DRC during a call with President Felix Tshisekedi.
In recent developments, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio voiced strong condemnation over the assault on Goma, the largest city in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The attack was perpetrated by the M23 militia, a group backed by Rwanda and led by ethnic Tutsis, according to reports from the State Department.
During a telephone conversation with Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi, Secretary Rubio reaffirmed the United States' respect for the sovereignty of the Democratic Republic of Congo. He addressed the immediate concerns and destabilizing effects of the attack on the region.
This stance underscores continuing efforts by the U.S. to support Congo in maintaining its territorial integrity amid escalating regional tensions. The dialogue emphasizes international condemnation of external involvement in Congo's internal affairs.
