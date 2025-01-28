Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Wayanad Visit: A Tale of Tragedy and Political Controversy

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary and Wayanad MP, made a poignant visit to Kerala's Wayanad district, offering solace to bereaved families grappling with recent tragedies. Her visit highlighted the district's challenges and political turmoil.

Arriving at Kannur airport and journeying by road, Priyanka reached Radha's home, a tragic victim of a tiger attack, killed while collecting coffee beans at Priyadarshini Estate. The 'man-eater' tiger was later found dead, with the autopsy confirming clothing remnants of the victim, sparking local concern.

Priyanka also met the family of N M Vijayan, a former district Congress officer who, along with his son, died by suicide, allegedly linked to a cooperative bank scandal involving an MLA. This development has intensified political debates, leading to arrests and bail grants for key Congress figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)