Left Menu

Urgent Call for Peace: Great Lakes Conflict Escalates

The International Contact Group, led by Germany, has urged a de-escalation of the conflict in eastern Congo after Rwandan-backed rebels entered Goma. The group stressed the importance of respecting the Democratic Republic of the Congo's sovereignty and maintaining the ceasefire established in August.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 28-01-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 14:25 IST
Urgent Call for Peace: Great Lakes Conflict Escalates
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

The International Contact Group for the Great Lakes, under Germany's leadership, has issued a call for immediate de-escalation in eastern Congo's escalating conflict, following the entry of Rwandan-backed rebels into the city of Goma.

In a strongly-worded statement, the group emphasized that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Democratic Republic of the Congo should be upheld. It urged respect for the ceasefire agreed upon in August and encouraged the leaders of both the DRC and Rwanda to resume dialogue.

This appeal comes amidst growing tensions in the region, highlighting the urgent need for renewed diplomatic efforts to avoid further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025