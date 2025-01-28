Urgent Call for Peace: Great Lakes Conflict Escalates

The International Contact Group for the Great Lakes, under Germany's leadership, has issued a call for immediate de-escalation in eastern Congo's escalating conflict, following the entry of Rwandan-backed rebels into the city of Goma.

In a strongly-worded statement, the group emphasized that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Democratic Republic of the Congo should be upheld. It urged respect for the ceasefire agreed upon in August and encouraged the leaders of both the DRC and Rwanda to resume dialogue.

This appeal comes amidst growing tensions in the region, highlighting the urgent need for renewed diplomatic efforts to avoid further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)