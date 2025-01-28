Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Over Yamuna Poisoning Row

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has urged Delhi's authorities to take action against Arvind Kejriwal over his Yamuna poisoning allegations. Dikshit claims Kejriwal's statements are irresponsible, urging investigations. Meanwhile, Haryana's CM threatens legal action, demanding an apology. The controversy has sparked a heated political debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 14:31 IST
Congress candidate from the New Delhi assembly constituency Sandeep Dikshit. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic twist to the ongoing political skirmish in the capital, Congress candidate from the New Delhi constituency, Sandeep Dikshit, has penned a letter demanding stringent measures against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal. Dikshit addressed Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, expressing concerns over Kejriwal's recent claims about the 'poisoning' of Yamuna water.

Speaking to ANI, Dikshit articulated the necessity for a high-level investigation into these serious allegations. He insisted that if Kejriwal's claims about the BJP-ruled Haryana state tampering with Delhi's water supply are verified, immediate punitive actions against Haryana should follow. In contrast, Dikshit also pointed out potential misinformation, highlighting discrepancies reported by the CEO Water Board, and urged accountability if the accusations are false.

Kejriwal's explosive statements have ignited a counter-attack from the BJP, with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini threatening a defamation lawsuit against the AAP leader. Saini demanded an apology for what he described as false accusations intended to tarnish the BJP's reputation. This controversy has escalated tensions between AAP and BJP, stirring a significant political debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

