Serbia's Political Turmoil: Prime Minister Resigns Amidst Protests

Serbia's political landscape is witnessing turbulence as Prime Minister Milos Vucevic announced his resignation after facing massive protests over corruption associated with a deadly canopy collapse in Novi Sad. The tragedy, which took 15 lives, has intensified calls for accountability against Serbia's populist leadership.

President Aleksandar Vucic, amidst criticism for his autocratic governance style, aims for European Union membership but faces resistance from students and citizens demanding transparency and justice. Vucevic's resignation, still subject to parliamentary approval, could see Serbia heading towards early elections.

The protests, fuelled by public discontent and incidents of violence, continue to challenge the government's integrity. Despite legal actions taken against 13 individuals involved in the collapse, skepticism about the investigation remains. Daily street blockades keep the memory of the tragedy alive across Serbia.

(With inputs from agencies.)