Serbia's Political Turmoil: Prime Minister Resigns Amidst Protests
Serbia's Prime Minister Milos Vucevic resigns following anti-corruption protests sparked by a deadly canopy collapse in Novi Sad. The incident has highlighted dissatisfaction with President Aleksandar Vucic's leadership. Students and citizens demand accountability, as tensions persist despite calls for dialogue. Parliament may decide on early elections.
- Country:
- Serbia
Serbia's political landscape is witnessing turbulence as Prime Minister Milos Vucevic announced his resignation after facing massive protests over corruption associated with a deadly canopy collapse in Novi Sad. The tragedy, which took 15 lives, has intensified calls for accountability against Serbia's populist leadership.
President Aleksandar Vucic, amidst criticism for his autocratic governance style, aims for European Union membership but faces resistance from students and citizens demanding transparency and justice. Vucevic's resignation, still subject to parliamentary approval, could see Serbia heading towards early elections.
The protests, fuelled by public discontent and incidents of violence, continue to challenge the government's integrity. Despite legal actions taken against 13 individuals involved in the collapse, skepticism about the investigation remains. Daily street blockades keep the memory of the tragedy alive across Serbia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh's Efforts to Manage Union Carbide Waste Amid Protests
Delayed Verdict: Al-Qadir Trust Corruption Case in Limbo
West Bengal Health Crisis: Congress Demands Accountability
Crackdown in Palamu: Unraveling Corruption and Crime
Escalating Tensions: Wave of Violence and Protests Grip Khyber Pakhtunkhwa