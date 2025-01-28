Left Menu

Turkey Intensifies Campaign Against Kurdish Militants in Syria and Iraq

Turkey has escalated its military operations against Kurdish militants in northern Syria and Iraq, targeting groups linked to the PKK and YPG, which have ties to U.S. allies. The Turkish defense ministry reported neutralizing 15 fighters, pressuring the U.S. to reconsider its alliance policies.

28-01-2025
In a continued military campaign, Turkey announced on Tuesday that it has neutralized 13 Kurdish militants in northern Syria and two in Iraq. This development signals Ankara's ongoing efforts to tackle fighters linked to groups some consider U.S. allies, coinciding with Donald Trump's recent inauguration as U.S. president.

The Turkish defense ministry identified the Kurdish forces in Syria as part of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia. While Turkey views the PKK and YPG as one, the U.S. differentiates between them, having outlawed the PKK as terrorists but supporting the YPG in its battle against Islamic State forces.

Turkey has consistently urged the U.S. to cease support for the YPG, hoping President Trump would amend the Obama administration's policies. The recent clashes, including Turkey's report of killing 13 Kurdish militants earlier, underline mounting tensions. Turkish forces remain active in Syria, emphasizing disarmament demands on the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

