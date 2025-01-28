Ajay Maken Accuses Kejriwal of 'Treason' Over Water Allegations

In a sharp rebuke, Congress leader Ajay Maken has accused AAP's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, of potentially committing 'treason' with unsubstantiated claims regarding the contamination of Delhi's water supply. Maken's comments came after Kejriwal charged the Haryana government with poisoning Delhi's water and conspiring a 'genocide' against its residents.

Addressing a press conference, Maken demanded a thorough investigation into both the BJP-led Haryana administration and Kejriwal's allegations. He emphasized that if Kejriwal is disseminating falsehoods, legal action should be pursued. Maken also highlighted disparities in the sex ratio due to female foeticide and praised former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit's Ladli scheme designed to combat this issue.

Maken accused the AAP government of failing schemes benefiting girls initiated by Dikshit, claiming the CAG report indicates Rs 618 crore meant for over 3.2 lakh girls was withheld. He criticized Kejriwal for undermining these benefits while noting the opposition's support for AAP ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)