AAP MLA Seeks Custody Parole amidst Crucial Election Campaign
AAP MLA Naresh Balyan seeks custody parole, citing the need to aid his wife's election campaign. Balyan, arrested in a MCOCA case, argues for his release, likening his situation to that of Tahir Hussain, allowed campaign parole by the Supreme Court. Delhi police oppose, citing ongoing investigations.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan, embroiled in a MCOCA case, has approached the Delhi High Court, seeking custody parole to support his wife's election campaign. His wife, inexperienced in politics, contests in the upcoming polls, necessitating his brief release, according to his counsel.
Balyan's plea highlights an earlier Supreme Court ruling allowing similar relief for Tahir Hussain, another AAP member. While Balyan suggests that his parole could be videographed, Delhi police remain opposed, pointing to ongoing investigations and suggesting potential interference if Balyan were released.
The legal tussle continues, with the court now seeking instructions from the Delhi police, as the upcoming February 5 assembly polls loom large in the background of the proceedings.
