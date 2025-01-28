Amit Shah Challenges Kejriwal on 'Poisonous' Yamuna Allegations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Arvind Kejriwal, accusing the Delhi Chief Minister of falsely alleging that the Haryana government contaminated the Yamuna River with poison. Shah urged Kejriwal to publicly disclose the Delhi Jal Board report he cited to support his claims.

Speaking at a public gathering in the Kalkaji assembly constituency, Shah further challenged Kejriwal to specify the poison he alleged was in the river. He called Kejriwal's actions an attempt to instill fear among Delhi's residents.

This came as the Delhi Jal Board CEO, Shilpa Shinde, denied Kejriwal's allegations, labeling them factually incorrect. Shah also accused AAP leaders of deceit and urged Delhi voters to support BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections on February 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)