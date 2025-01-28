Left Menu

Amit Shah Challenges Kejriwal on 'Poisonous' Yamuna Allegations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of falsely claiming that the Haryana government mixed poison in the Yamuna. Shah challenged Kejriwal to present evidence and questioned the integrity of AAP's claims. The Delhi Jal Board's CEO also refuted the allegations as misleading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:58 IST
Amit Shah Challenges Kejriwal on 'Poisonous' Yamuna Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Arvind Kejriwal, accusing the Delhi Chief Minister of falsely alleging that the Haryana government contaminated the Yamuna River with poison. Shah urged Kejriwal to publicly disclose the Delhi Jal Board report he cited to support his claims.

Speaking at a public gathering in the Kalkaji assembly constituency, Shah further challenged Kejriwal to specify the poison he alleged was in the river. He called Kejriwal's actions an attempt to instill fear among Delhi's residents.

This came as the Delhi Jal Board CEO, Shilpa Shinde, denied Kejriwal's allegations, labeling them factually incorrect. Shah also accused AAP leaders of deceit and urged Delhi voters to support BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections on February 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025