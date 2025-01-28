Deadlock in Dialogue: Government and PTI Talks Stall

The ongoing dialogue process between the Pakistani government and the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came to a standstill on Tuesday, following the PTI's refusal to attend a scheduled meeting intended to ease political tensions.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, organizing the meeting at the government's request, awaited PTI leaders at the Parliament House. However, they failed to appear, following former premier Imran Khan's directive to boycott talks unless the government agreed to establish probe commissions.

Sadiq expressed disappointment but remained open to facilitating dialogue. The government maintains that PTI's absence effectively ended the negotiation process, though they remain open to resuming discussions if PTI re-engages by January 31.

