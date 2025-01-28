Left Menu

Deadlock in Dialogue: Government and PTI Talks Stall

The dialogue between the government and PTI stalled as the party refused to attend a scheduled meeting. PTI had presented demands and deadlines for probe commissions. Despite efforts from National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, PTI did not engage, citing the government's lack of seriousness.

28-01-2025
The ongoing dialogue process between the Pakistani government and the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came to a standstill on Tuesday, following the PTI's refusal to attend a scheduled meeting intended to ease political tensions.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, organizing the meeting at the government's request, awaited PTI leaders at the Parliament House. However, they failed to appear, following former premier Imran Khan's directive to boycott talks unless the government agreed to establish probe commissions.

Sadiq expressed disappointment but remained open to facilitating dialogue. The government maintains that PTI's absence effectively ended the negotiation process, though they remain open to resuming discussions if PTI re-engages by January 31.

