Left Menu

Ruckus at Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation Meeting: A Clash of Councillors

The Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation meeting devolved into chaos as BJP and Congress councillors clashed over disagreements, pushing and shoving each other. The meeting was supposed to address the dissolution of working committees but was indefinitely adjourned by the mayor. Previous unrest was due to sanitation issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:10 IST
Ruckus at Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation Meeting: A Clash of Councillors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a meeting of the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation escalated into a physical altercation between BJP and Congress councillors, just a day after a similar incident in the House.

Amid accusations of indecent language, chaos erupted when Congress councillor Rajesh Gurjar was interrupted by his BJP counterparts, leading to a heated exchange and eventual adjournment of the session by the mayor.

The primary agenda item, concerning the dissolution of working committees—a contentious point for a section of the BJP—remains unresolved despite pressure politics being employed to include it in the day's discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025