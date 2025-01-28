Ruckus at Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation Meeting: A Clash of Councillors

In a dramatic turn of events, a meeting of the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation escalated into a physical altercation between BJP and Congress councillors, just a day after a similar incident in the House.

Amid accusations of indecent language, chaos erupted when Congress councillor Rajesh Gurjar was interrupted by his BJP counterparts, leading to a heated exchange and eventual adjournment of the session by the mayor.

The primary agenda item, concerning the dissolution of working committees—a contentious point for a section of the BJP—remains unresolved despite pressure politics being employed to include it in the day's discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)