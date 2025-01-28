Ruckus at Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation Meeting: A Clash of Councillors
The Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation meeting devolved into chaos as BJP and Congress councillors clashed over disagreements, pushing and shoving each other. The meeting was supposed to address the dissolution of working committees but was indefinitely adjourned by the mayor. Previous unrest was due to sanitation issues.
In a dramatic turn of events, a meeting of the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation escalated into a physical altercation between BJP and Congress councillors, just a day after a similar incident in the House.
Amid accusations of indecent language, chaos erupted when Congress councillor Rajesh Gurjar was interrupted by his BJP counterparts, leading to a heated exchange and eventual adjournment of the session by the mayor.
The primary agenda item, concerning the dissolution of working committees—a contentious point for a section of the BJP—remains unresolved despite pressure politics being employed to include it in the day's discussions.

