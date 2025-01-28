Left Menu

Senator Peters Announces 2026 Retirement

Senator Gary Peters, the leading Democrat on the Homeland Security Committee, has announced he will not seek re-election in 2026. At 66, Peters has been representing Michigan, a pivotal state President Trump narrowly won in 2024. The current Senate holds a Republican majority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 20:05 IST
Peters' exit comes as the Senate maintains a Republican majority of 53-47, potentially influencing the balance in future legislative sessions.

