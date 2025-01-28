Senator Peters Announces 2026 Retirement

Senator Gary Peters, the senior Democrat on the Homeland Security Committee, has announced his decision not to run for re-election in the 2026 race.

At 66, Senator Peters has served Michigan, a critical state which President Donald Trump narrowly secured in the 2024 elections. His departure from the political scene marks a significant change for Michigan's representation.

Peters' exit comes as the Senate maintains a Republican majority of 53-47, potentially influencing the balance in future legislative sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)