Senator Peters Announces 2026 Retirement
Senator Gary Peters, the leading Democrat on the Homeland Security Committee, has announced he will not seek re-election in 2026. At 66, Peters has been representing Michigan, a pivotal state President Trump narrowly won in 2024. The current Senate holds a Republican majority.
Peters' exit comes as the Senate maintains a Republican majority of 53-47, potentially influencing the balance in future legislative sessions.
