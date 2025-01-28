Political Turmoil: Accusations Fly Over Yamuna Water Controversy

In a stark political confrontation, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has called out Chief Minister Atishi for backing AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's serious allegations regarding Yamuna's water safety. Kejriwal accused the Haryana government of contaminating the river, branding it an act close to 'genocide'.

Citing media reports, Saxena dismissed the claims as 'objectionable' and 'unfortunate', stressing they threaten national harmony. Instead of dismissing Kejriwal's onslaught, Atishi reportedly intensified public fear by bringing the issue to the Election Commission.

The Lieutenant Governor has urged Delhi's leadership to prioritize truth and public peace even amid political rivalry, cautioning against escalating baseless fears over the critical issue of water security.

(With inputs from agencies.)