Delhi Congress Criticizes AAP Over 'Poisoned Water' Allegations
Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for his 'poisoned water' remark, demanding an investigation and accountability. Congress leader Sachin Pilot denounced both AAP and BJP, while candidate Sandeep Dikshit called for immediate action against Kejriwal's statements implicating the Haryana government in an alleged plot against Delhi.
In a sharp rebuke, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav lambasted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal over his incendiary 'poisoned water' comments on Tuesday. Yadav demanded an investigation into Kejriwal's allegations directed at the Haryana government and urged for accountability of those responsible.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot joined the chorus of criticism, taking aim at both the AAP and BJP. Pilot accused both parties of engaging in blame games at the expense of Delhi's residents, positioning Congress as the viable alternative capable of improving governance.
Amid growing political friction, Congress's New Delhi Assembly candidate Sandeep Dikshit addressed a letter to the Lieutenant Governor and the Delhi Police Commissioner. Dikshit called for immediate action against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and CM Atishi for their contentious statements regarding Delhi's water supply issues, which he deemed as irresponsible.
