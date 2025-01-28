Left Menu

Delhi Congress Criticizes AAP Over 'Poisoned Water' Allegations

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for his 'poisoned water' remark, demanding an investigation and accountability. Congress leader Sachin Pilot denounced both AAP and BJP, while candidate Sandeep Dikshit called for immediate action against Kejriwal's statements implicating the Haryana government in an alleged plot against Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 20:55 IST
Delhi Congress Criticizes AAP Over 'Poisoned Water' Allegations
Devender Yadav, Delhi Congress President and party candidate from Badli (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuke, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav lambasted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal over his incendiary 'poisoned water' comments on Tuesday. Yadav demanded an investigation into Kejriwal's allegations directed at the Haryana government and urged for accountability of those responsible.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot joined the chorus of criticism, taking aim at both the AAP and BJP. Pilot accused both parties of engaging in blame games at the expense of Delhi's residents, positioning Congress as the viable alternative capable of improving governance.

Amid growing political friction, Congress's New Delhi Assembly candidate Sandeep Dikshit addressed a letter to the Lieutenant Governor and the Delhi Police Commissioner. Dikshit called for immediate action against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and CM Atishi for their contentious statements regarding Delhi's water supply issues, which he deemed as irresponsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025