Left Menu

Corruption Concerns Lead to Serbian Prime Minister's Resignation

Serbia's Prime Minister Milos Vucevic resigned amidst widespread anti-corruption protests following a deadly railway station collapse. The protests, growing in intensity, target President Aleksandar Vucic's government, accused of corruption. The unrest reveals political tension and dissatisfaction in Serbia, despite efforts to address protestors' demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:59 IST
Corruption Concerns Lead to Serbian Prime Minister's Resignation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant political development, Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic stepped down on Tuesday following a wave of anti-corruption protests sparked by a tragic railway station collapse in Novi Sad, which claimed 15 lives.

The protests, initially small, amplified across the country, reaching the capital, Belgrade, as citizens demand accountability from President Aleksandar Vucic's government, accusing them of corruption and negligence.

Despite recent resignations to placate protestors, the public's trust remains eroded. Analysts suggest that, while Vucic himself may remain in power for now, the unrest signals ongoing political instability in Serbia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025