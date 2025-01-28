Corruption Concerns Lead to Serbian Prime Minister's Resignation

In a significant political development, Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic stepped down on Tuesday following a wave of anti-corruption protests sparked by a tragic railway station collapse in Novi Sad, which claimed 15 lives.

The protests, initially small, amplified across the country, reaching the capital, Belgrade, as citizens demand accountability from President Aleksandar Vucic's government, accusing them of corruption and negligence.

Despite recent resignations to placate protestors, the public's trust remains eroded. Analysts suggest that, while Vucic himself may remain in power for now, the unrest signals ongoing political instability in Serbia.

