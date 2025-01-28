Left Menu

Contract Controversy: Allegations of Irregularities in Bihar's Road Construction

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha claims large-scale irregularities occurred in road construction contracts when RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav held key portfolios nearly ten years ago. Allegations involve excessive payments and political scandal, prompting investigations and political rebuttals from RJD leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-01-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 23:23 IST
Contract Controversy: Allegations of Irregularities in Bihar's Road Construction
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha launched a scathing attack on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, alleging major financial irregularities during Yadav's tenure as the head of the Road Construction Department nearly a decade ago.

Sinha, who now oversees the same department, claimed that the short-lived Mahagathbandhan government paid excess amounts on contracts without proper verification. This includes a reported overpayment of Rs 26 crore for a road project.

The allegations have sparked an investigation, with Sinha vowing accountability. Meanwhile, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary rebuffed the claims, accusing BJP leaders of being fearful of Yadav's influence. The issue underscores ongoing political tensions in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025