Contract Controversy: Allegations of Irregularities in Bihar's Road Construction

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha launched a scathing attack on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, alleging major financial irregularities during Yadav's tenure as the head of the Road Construction Department nearly a decade ago.

Sinha, who now oversees the same department, claimed that the short-lived Mahagathbandhan government paid excess amounts on contracts without proper verification. This includes a reported overpayment of Rs 26 crore for a road project.

The allegations have sparked an investigation, with Sinha vowing accountability. Meanwhile, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary rebuffed the claims, accusing BJP leaders of being fearful of Yadav's influence. The issue underscores ongoing political tensions in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)