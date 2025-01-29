Left Menu

Harbhajan Singh Champions AAP's Delhi Campaign with Enthusiastic Roadshows

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh conducted roadshows in Delhi's Bijwasan, Kalkaji, Jangpura, and Greater Kailash constituencies, rallying support for AAP candidates. Singh emphasized the party's focus on education, healthcare, and electricity. The campaign highlighted achievements of Kejriwal's government ahead of the February 5 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 00:27 IST
Harbhajan Singh Champions AAP's Delhi Campaign with Enthusiastic Roadshows
Harbhajan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh took to the streets of Delhi in a series of roadshows on Tuesday, aiming to garner support for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the upcoming elections.

The rallies, spanning Bijwasan, Kalkaji, Jangpura, and Greater Kailash, saw Singh advocate for the party's focus on education, healthcare, and electricity. Local candidate Surendra Bharadwaj praised Singh's efforts, calling for votes towards honest governance.

With Delhi heading to the polls on February 5, AAP highlighted the achievements of Kejriwal's government, including improved schools and healthcare services, emphasizing their commitment to continue providing 24-hour electricity and essential services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tanzania's Climate-Health Crisis: Risks, Impacts, and Resilience Strategies

Subnational Success: Transforming Tropical Forest Governance Through Innovation

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025