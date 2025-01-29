Harbhajan Singh Champions AAP's Delhi Campaign with Enthusiastic Roadshows

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh took to the streets of Delhi in a series of roadshows on Tuesday, aiming to garner support for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the upcoming elections.

The rallies, spanning Bijwasan, Kalkaji, Jangpura, and Greater Kailash, saw Singh advocate for the party's focus on education, healthcare, and electricity. Local candidate Surendra Bharadwaj praised Singh's efforts, calling for votes towards honest governance.

With Delhi heading to the polls on February 5, AAP highlighted the achievements of Kejriwal's government, including improved schools and healthcare services, emphasizing their commitment to continue providing 24-hour electricity and essential services.

(With inputs from agencies.)