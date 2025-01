Trump's Tariff Threats Loom Over North America

President Donald Trump remains steadfast in his commitment to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico come Saturday, a promise signaled by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt in a briefing on Tuesday.

Leavitt reiterated that Trump is contemplating additional tariffs on China. This move aligns with Trump's assertion last week of implementing 25% tariffs unless North American neighbors engage in curbing U.S. fentanyl trafficking and address immigration concerns.

These developments come against the backdrop of escalating tensions that hold significant implications for international trade and diplomatic relations.

