Zeeshan Siddique's Pursuit for Justice in Father's Assassination
Zeeshan Siddique, son of the late NCP leader Baba Siddique, met Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to discuss his father's assassination. Zeeshan mentioned names of builders and political leaders in his police statement, aiming to seek justice.
Zeeshan Siddique, the son of the late NCP leader Baba Siddique, sought a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar in a late-night rendezvous on Tuesday. The meeting comes amidst ongoing investigations into his father's assassination.
Zeeshan, a former MLA, has proactively engaged with law enforcement, having already provided a detailed statement concerning his father's death. In his declaration, he alleged involvement of various builders and political figures, heightening the intrigue surrounding the case.
The developments signal Zeeshan's determined quest for justice and transparency as he navigates the complex political and legal landscape following his father's demise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
