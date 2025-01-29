Left Menu

Trump's Freeze Sparks Uproar: Federal Aid Halt Stirs Chaos

President Donald Trump's administration instigated confusion by pausing federal grants and loans. Democratic lawmakers reported issues in accessing Medicaid funds. The freeze affected multiple sectors, leading to legal challenges from nonprofits and Democratic state attorneys general. Trump's order aims to realign grants with his administration's priorities.

Updated: 29-01-2025 01:55 IST
In a bold administrative shift, President Donald Trump has halted federal grants and loans, igniting confusion and concern across the U.S. health system. Lawmakers, particularly Democrats, have expressed alarm as reports emerge of difficulties in accessing vital Medicaid funds intended to assist low-income families.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, in her first briefing since Trump's inauguration, was unable to confirm the freeze's direct impact on the $618 billion Medicaid program. This move not only disrupts the U.S. health sector but also threatens initiatives across education, poverty alleviation, and disaster relief, as the administration realigns grant allocations with its new directives.

Chaos reverberated among nonprofit organizations and government agencies, leading to legal actions accusing the Trump administration of overreach and jeopardizing essential grant-funded services. The executive order, part of Trump's broader campaign to reshape federal operations, is being scrutinized for its implications on separated powers and legislative authority.

