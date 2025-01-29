Netanyahu-Trump Meeting Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on February 4, as confirmed by both governments on Tuesday. The meeting occurs in the context of a fragile six-week ceasefire, temporarily pausing 15 months of conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

On Monday, during a conversation with reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump expressed his desire for Egypt to accommodate displaced Palestinians from Gaza. He cited Egypt's leadership under President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, describing him as a 'friend,' and suggested that they could help alleviate the situation.

Over the weekend, Trump also proposed that Egypt and Jordan consider receiving Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. However, many Arab nations oppose such moves, as the land is vital for a future Palestinian state. The Gaza conflict began with Hamas' attack on Israel in October 2023, resulting in significant casualties and ongoing accusations of war crimes against Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)