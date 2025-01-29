Trump’s Funding Freeze Sparks Constitutional Debate

President Donald Trump has initiated a pause in federal funding to conduct a comprehensive review of spending programs, aligning them with his administration's conservative priorities. The move is inciting a potential constitutional showdown over the control of taxpayer money and has left numerous organizations and public services uncertain about future funds.

Critics, including lawmakers and nonprofit organizations, have criticized the abrupt decision, warning that it could jeopardize public services and lead to layoffs. Federal agencies have been tasked with reviewing whether programs support ideologies contrary to Trump's executive orders.

Democrats and various legal entities have vowed to challenge the funding freeze, claiming it to be unconstitutional. Meanwhile, public officials and organizations like Meals on Wheels express concern over potential disruptions, underscoring the widespread impact of this federal funding pause.

(With inputs from agencies.)