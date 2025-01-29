Left Menu

Chancellor Scholz Condemns Elon Musk's Support for EU Far-Right Parties

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticized Elon Musk for supporting right-wing parties in the European Union, describing it as 'disgusting.' Scholz emphasized Germany's responsibility for Nazi crimes and expressed anger over Musk's actions, considering them harmful to EU democracy.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday denounced Elon Musk's endorsement of right-wing parties in the European Union, branding it as 'really disgusting' for undermining democracy in the bloc.

Musk, an ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump, has repeatedly clashed with Scholz, even urging him to resign and calling the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party the nation's only hope.

Scholz remains critical of Musk's comments on Germany's history, affirming the country's responsibility for past atrocities, especially as the world commemorates the liberation of Auschwitz.

