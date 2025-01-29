Left Menu

U.S. Transfers Patriot Missiles: A Strategic Move in Ukraine Conflict

The United States transferred 90 Patriot air defense interceptors from Israel to Poland to supply Ukraine with enhanced defense capabilities. While reports suggest their delivery to Ukraine, Israeli and Pentagon officials remain tight-lipped. President Zelenskiy confirms discussions with Netanyahu, yet does not mention the missiles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 03:30 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 03:30 IST
U.S. Transfers Patriot Missiles: A Strategic Move in Ukraine Conflict

The United States has carried out a strategic transfer of approximately 90 Patriot air defense interceptors from Israel to Poland, with the intention of supplying them to Ukraine, according to sources cited by Axios on Tuesday. The move is seen as an escalation in supporting Ukraine's defense efforts.

Responses from relevant officials remain ambiguous. While a Pentagon spokesperson had no comment on the report, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office did confirm the return of a Patriot system to the U.S., but stated their lack of knowledge regarding its potential delivery to Ukraine.

In related developments, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed on social media that he engaged in talks with Netanyahu. Their dialogue covered various topics, including bilateral relations and the recent assumption of office by U.S. President Donald Trump, notably excluding mentions of the missile transfer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

