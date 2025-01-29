Left Menu

Chancellor Scholz Criticizes Elon Musk's Political Stance

Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticized Elon Musk for supporting right-wing European parties, calling it detrimental to democracy. Musk's involvement in German politics, particularly his support for the AfD, has sparked controversy. Scholz emphasized Germany's historic responsibility and expressed anger over Musk's actions amid rising far-right sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 03:40 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 03:40 IST
Chancellor Scholz Criticizes Elon Musk's Political Stance
Elon Musk

Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany has launched a sharp rebuke against Elon Musk, criticizing the billionaire's endorsement of right-wing parties across Europe as a threat to democracy. Scholz's comments follow Musk's repeated attacks on the chancellor's government and his advocacy for Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

During a recent AfD campaign event, Musk made a controversial appearance via video link, urging Germans to embrace their culture without guilt over past atrocities. Scholz responded by reiterating Germany's historical accountability and condemning Musk's involvement in European politics as 'really disgusting' and harmful to democratic progress.

The critique comes as the world commemorates the liberation of Auschwitz and amid a contentious political climate in Germany, highlighted by the rising support for the AfD. The party, known for its anti-immigration stance, is gaining momentum in polls ahead of snap elections, fueled by heightened immigration debates following several violent incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tanzania's Climate-Health Crisis: Risks, Impacts, and Resilience Strategies

Subnational Success: Transforming Tropical Forest Governance Through Innovation

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025