Chancellor Scholz Criticizes Elon Musk's Political Stance

Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany has launched a sharp rebuke against Elon Musk, criticizing the billionaire's endorsement of right-wing parties across Europe as a threat to democracy. Scholz's comments follow Musk's repeated attacks on the chancellor's government and his advocacy for Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

During a recent AfD campaign event, Musk made a controversial appearance via video link, urging Germans to embrace their culture without guilt over past atrocities. Scholz responded by reiterating Germany's historical accountability and condemning Musk's involvement in European politics as 'really disgusting' and harmful to democratic progress.

The critique comes as the world commemorates the liberation of Auschwitz and amid a contentious political climate in Germany, highlighted by the rising support for the AfD. The party, known for its anti-immigration stance, is gaining momentum in polls ahead of snap elections, fueled by heightened immigration debates following several violent incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)