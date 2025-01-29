Zelenskiy's Call for Justice: Ukraine's Plea for Support
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasizes the need for broader security guarantees and highlights Russia’s occupation issues in an interview with Fox News. He urges U.S. President Donald Trump to support Ukraine against Russian aggression, stating President Putin is unfazed by Europe.
In a recent interview with Fox News, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stressed Ukraine's need for wider security assurances. He expressed his hope for U.S. President Donald Trump to ally with Ukraine in its quest for justice.
Zelenskiy underscored the importance of having Trump on the side of justice and Ukraine, facing Russian President Vladimir Putin, who he claimed is not intimidated by Europe.
The Ukrainian President reiterated his country's firm stance against recognizing Russia's occupation, preferring a diplomatic approach to the ongoing conflict.
