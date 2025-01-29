Trump's Diplomatic Moves: Netanyahu Visits Amid Ceasefire Talks

President Donald Trump has extended an invitation to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, marking Netanyahu as the first foreign leader to visit Trump's White House in his second term. This gesture underlines the ongoing U.S. efforts to stabilize the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, following a grueling 15-month conflict in Gaza.

Tensions remain high as Netanyahu faces domestic pressure while seeking to remind the world of Trump's long-standing support. Among priorities, he aims to secure sustained U.S. military aid and emphasizes the necessity of applying additional pressure on Iran. Discussions could also cover a potential historic normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia, with Trump's special envoy involved at regional level negotiations.

The White House visit coincides with the recent return of over 375,000 Palestinians to northern Gaza under a fragile ceasefire. Humanitarian aid surpassing 4,200 trucks has also poured into Gaza. The ceasefire, still intact after six weeks, aims to navigate the Israeli-Palestinian hostilities' most deadly chapter, with prisoner releases planned as part of ongoing agreements.

