Ukraine Calls for Broader Security Assurances Amidst Uncertain U.S. Support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for more comprehensive security guarantees from Western allies, stating in a Fox News interview that Russian President Vladimir Putin is unafraid of Europe.

Zelenskiy's plea comes as speculation mounts over U.S. President Donald Trump's approach to resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict. While Trump has pledged to end the war, his potential strategies remain unclear, differing from former President Joe Biden's firm stance against engaging directly with Moscow.

The White House has yet to comment on these developments, amid concerns about the future of U.S. support, which under Biden exceeded $175 billion in aid to Ukraine, including $60 billion in security assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)