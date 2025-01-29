Left Menu

Debate Ignites Over Gender Equality Statements in Kerala

A controversial statement by IUML's P M A Salam claims that men and women are not equal, asserting this belief to reporters in Malappuram. This declaration, televised on various channels, has stirred political tension within the UDF opposition. A similar viewpoint was echoed by Islamic cleric Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar.

A statement by P M A Salam, state general secretary of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), has sparked a political storm in Kerala. Salam claimed that women and men are not equal, referring to the Olympic categorization as evidence.

The remarks, made on record in Malappuram, were broadcasted by several TV channels, potentially affecting the political landscape for the UDF opposition. Salam defended his point by stating the IUML's support for gender justice, not equality.

Adding to the controversy, Islamic cleric Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar criticized mixed-gender workout sessions, specifically referring to the MEC 7 routine, which had faced allegations of links to banned Islamist groups, an accusation swiftly denied by its organizers.

