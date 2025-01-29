Left Menu

Parliamentary Committee Approves Waqf Amendment Bill Amid Opposition Dissent

The Joint Parliamentary Committee has adopted the draft report and revised Waqf Amendment Bill, set for presentation to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Despite voiced opposition dissent notes, the bill aims to modernize, improve transparency, and prevent mismanagement of Waqf properties, yet critics argue it harms minority rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 12:41 IST
Members of the Waqf Bill JPC have tea with Chairman Jagdambika Pal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill approved the draft report on Wednesday, with plans to present it to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on January 30. While the bill includes provisions aimed at benefiting marginalized communities, opposition members have submitted dissent notes, criticizing the report.

JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal explained that amendments were considered for 14 of the 44 clauses presented, with changes adopted following a majority vote. BJP representatives stand by the bill, claiming it aims to bring transparency to Waqf property management, yet the opposition challenges its intentions.

Critics, including AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, voice concerns over rushed procedures and the potential negative impact on minority communities. Dissenters argue that non-Muslim board member inclusion contravenes constitutional protections afforded to religious institutions, sparking debates on broader implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

