Congress Unveils Bold 'Guarantee' Manifesto Ahead of Elections

The Congress Party asserted that it pioneered the use of 'guarantee' in elections, emphasizing its commitment to deliver promises. The new manifesto includes a caste survey, a ministry for Purvanchalis, and guarantees like financial aid for women, youth, and the unemployed, while addressing pollution concerns in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 17:21 IST
In a recent announcement, the Congress Party boldly claimed it was the first to introduce the concept of 'guarantee' during the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. This assertion was made by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh as the party launched its election manifesto, promising significant reforms and benefits.

The manifesto commits to conducting a caste survey, establishing a ministry dedicated to 'Purvanchalis', and presenting various guarantees, including Rs 2,500 monthly grants for women, free electricity up to 300 units, and discounted LPG cylinders at Rs 500. Free health insurance and ration kits are also among the proposed advantages.

Additionally, the party promises to address Delhi's pollution crisis and revive the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhaan' campaign nationwide. Criticizing the ruling parties for their lack of action, the Congress highlighted its dedication to honoring its commitments.

