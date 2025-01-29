Left Menu

Trump's Power Play: Constitutional Clash or Executive Overreach?

In his second term, President Trump initiated steps to augment his authority, igniting constitutional debates. A key move involved halting federal payments pending compliance with his directives, which critics argue violates the US Constitution. Legal experts emphasize Congress' financial control, sparking court challenges and criticisms from Democrats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 17:52 IST
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump, just a week into his second term, is already stirring controversy by attempting to expand his executive power, raising accusations of constitutional crisis.

This week, his administration controversially announced a temporary freeze on federal payments, claiming these measures were in line with Trump's orders against diversity programs. Critics argue this contravenes legal constraints, prompting judicial intervention.

The move risks pulling significant federal aid from essential services, sparking widespread backlash, especially from Democrats who deem the act unconstitutional, while Republicans offer mixed reactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

