Trump's Power Play: Constitutional Clash or Executive Overreach?

President Donald Trump, just a week into his second term, is already stirring controversy by attempting to expand his executive power, raising accusations of constitutional crisis.

This week, his administration controversially announced a temporary freeze on federal payments, claiming these measures were in line with Trump's orders against diversity programs. Critics argue this contravenes legal constraints, prompting judicial intervention.

The move risks pulling significant federal aid from essential services, sparking widespread backlash, especially from Democrats who deem the act unconstitutional, while Republicans offer mixed reactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)